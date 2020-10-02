Left parties’ protest against Farm Bills enters third day

Protests being organised by Left parties demanding withdrawal of the Farm Bills brought out by the Centre continued for the third day at the Gandhi statue near the GVMC building here on Thursday.
Addressing the participants, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the Bills are detrimental to small and marginal farmers who are solely dependent on agriculture for their livelihood.
“The objective of the Centre is to hand over the lands of farmers to big corporates and also to do away with the benefit of Minimum Support Price being extended to farmers,” he alleged.
CPI(M) city secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the Bills were approved in Parliament in an undemocratic manner though the BJP did not have the required strength in the Rajya Saba to the detriment of small and marginal farmers and to benefit corporates. CPI-ML leader Ganesh Panda said that the bills would destroy the country’s food security.
CPI leader M. Pydiraju and CPI-ML New Democracy leader Kondayya were present.
