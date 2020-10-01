Left parties protest against farm Acts in Kakinada

Several leaders take part in relay hunger strike

Leaders of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI (ML) took part in a relay hunger strike at Sundarayya Bhavan here protesting against the farm Acts .

The three-day protest will conclude on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said the Central government’s move would deprive farmers of MSP.

Appeal to trade unions

CPI East Godavari district secretary Thatipaka Madhu, CPI(M) leader M. Rajasekhar, AP Rythu Coolie Sangham district president Tirumalasetti Nageswara Rao, who participated in the programme, appealed to all the trade unions to join them to intensify the protests.

“Campaign against the farm Acts encourages contract farming, free trade of crops outside the Agriculture Marketing Committee yards. The agitation will be intensified at the village level. The farmers will be explained about the ill-effects of the Acts,” said Mr. Madhu.