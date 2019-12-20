Left parties protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Anantapur

Several women (mostly minorities) came out in large numbers in Anantapur district to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act recently passed in Parliament and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

At Singanamala, the Left parties held a march on knees and in Anantapur city women, students and members of four Left parties hit the street and marched from the Government Arts College to the Municipal Corporation Administrative building raising slogans against the amendment.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal said that the Centre was dividing the nation on religious lines and creating a divide in the society by bringing in such regressive measures. “This was clearly to divert the attention of the people from the crumbling economy in the country and its failure on several fronts,” Mr. Rambhupal said.

That the CAA was not acceptable to a majority of the people in the country was very clear from the large number of protests from all sections of society, he added.

Communist Party of India district secretary D. Jagadeesh said that the Centre should immediately withdraw the amendments and ensure that ‘Muslim community was not persecuted in the country’ in any manner.