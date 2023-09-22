ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties plan State-wide protests on Sept. 27 against hike in power tariffs

September 22, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The leaders condemned the increase in power tariffs in various forms such as true-up charges and surcharges in the last four years

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of the Left parties at the roundtable organised in Vijayawada on Thursday | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The YSRCP had made tall promises before coming to power in 2019, including provision of 200 units of electricity free of cost to everyone, but none of them were fulfilled till date, leaders of various Left party alleged on Thursday.

At a roundtable organised here, the leaders condemned the increase in power tariffs in various forms such as true-up charges and surcharges in the last four years.

“Faced with mounting arrears from the government, the power distribution companies are preparing the ground to go for loans and pass on the interest burden to the consumers,” they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They gave a call for State-wide protests on September 27 in support of their demands that included provision of free electricity of up to 200 units for the poor, free electricity to agricultural connections, continuation of concessions on electricity charges to SC/ST sections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US