Left parties plan State-wide protests on Sept. 27 against hike in power tariffs

The leaders condemned the increase in power tariffs in various forms such as true-up charges and surcharges in the last four years

September 22, 2023 05:30 am | Updated 05:30 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of the Left parties at the roundtable organised in Vijayawada on Thursday

Leaders of the Left parties at the roundtable organised in Vijayawada on Thursday | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The YSRCP had made tall promises before coming to power in 2019, including provision of 200 units of electricity free of cost to everyone, but none of them were fulfilled till date, leaders of various Left party alleged on Thursday.

At a roundtable organised here, the leaders condemned the increase in power tariffs in various forms such as true-up charges and surcharges in the last four years.

“Faced with mounting arrears from the government, the power distribution companies are preparing the ground to go for loans and pass on the interest burden to the consumers,” they said.

They gave a call for State-wide protests on September 27 in support of their demands that included provision of free electricity of up to 200 units for the poor, free electricity to agricultural connections, continuation of concessions on electricity charges to SC/ST sections.

