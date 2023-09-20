Left parties plan protest against power tariff hike in Andhra Pradesh on September 25

September 20, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The CPI and the CPI(M) have planned a joint protest across Chittoor district on September 25, demanding that the Andhra Pradesh government roll back immediately its decision to hike power tariff and fix smart meters to farm pump-sets .

CPI district secretary Nagarju told the media on September 20 (Wednesday) that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had hiked power tariffs on seven occasions in four years.

“During his campaign in the run-up to the Assembly election in 2019, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised that the power tariffs would not be increased if his party was voted to power. He betrayed the people after coming to power,” said Mr. Nagarju.

Leaders of the Left parties described the power consumers in Andhra Pradesh as the ‘worst hit’, saying that no State in the country had seen hikes in electricity charges seven times in four years.

“The YSRCP government is adamant about going ahead with its decision on fixing smart meters, despite protests across the State. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will face the public ire,” said Mr. Nagarju.