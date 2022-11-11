Left parties oppose Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to appease the Centre for vested interests, they allege

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 11, 2022 22:27 IST

CPI activists staging a demonstration in protest against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Andhra Pradesh, in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking exception to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Andhra Pradesh without according the promised Special Category Status (SCS) to the State, the Left parties staged demonstrations on Friday. They shouted ‘Modi go back’ slogans.

“It is a matter of shame that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to appease the Centre for vested interests. Every government opens industries, but strangely, it is the NDA regime that is bent on closing down the units. Instead of opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, the YSRCP government is rather eager to roll out a red carpet for the Prime Minister for obvious reasons,” said CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna, who led the party’s dharna at Bairagipatteda junction.

Similarly, the members of the CPI(M) affiliated Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union opposed Mr. Modi’s visit. At a meeting, CPI(M) State general secretary K. Subbaravamma flayed the Chief Minister for supporting the Centre, instead of opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Special Category Status (SCS), railway zone and other schemes promised during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

