Left parties oppose APSRTC fare hike; demand more sale points for onions

The Left parties in a programme have decided to organise dharnas on Wednesday all over Anantapur district to oppose the hike in APSRTC bus fares and the alleged inability of the State government in arranging onion sale counters in more number of places.

Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretaries D. Jagadeesh and V. Rambhupal, along with leaders of other parties, told mediapersons here on Tuesday that the government, with their two onion sale counters at Rythu Bazaar, was able to reach out to only 1,500 to 2,000 people a day. It should also consider selling onions through PDS/ration shops by bringing in more quantity from neighbouring States, they added.

Dharnas, rallies and demonstrations would be held at Rythu Bazaars at all mandal headquarters to also demand withdrawing of the proposed bus fare hike from Wednesday. “With the government’s promise of merging RTC with State government, people had expected cheaper travel options, but instead, the prices are increasing,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.

The Centre was not taking efforts to control the price rise of onions, alleged Mr. Rambhupal.