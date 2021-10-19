Left parties, Jana Sena criticise attack on TDP offices

‘Such an incident never occurred in the past’

Left parties and Jana Sena Party have criticised the attacks on the Telugu Desam Party central office and other offices across the State on Tuesday.

In a release, Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that the attack by alleged YSRCP activists on the offices of the Opposition party and its activists was highly condemnable.

He said such an attack on a political party office never occurred in the past. He called upon all the advocates of democracy to come forward and condemn the attacks.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary P. Madhu sought the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure law and order in the State. He said the CPI(M) strongly condemned the attacks on TDP offices.

He said TDP leaders should also avoid making personal comments against rivals.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also condemned the attacks allegedly by YSRCP activists.

He said never in the history of the State were party offices attacked until now. He said the Central government and Union Home Ministry should keep a watch on the developments in the State.

Mr. Kalyan demanded that the police act swiftly and book all the persons behind the attacks. He said preliminary information revealed that the attackers were YSRCP supporters and it was a blot on democracy if it was true.

Mr. Kalyan also said that criticism by political parties should be only constructive but not lead to tension.