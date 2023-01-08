Left parties in Andhra Pradesh demand withdrawal of G.O No. 1

January 08, 2023 08:19 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Left parties staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Saturday in protest against G.O. No. 1, which bans public meetings and rallies on roads, imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the wake of the stampede in Kandukur, which claimed eight lives.

The activists, led by Communist Party of India (CPI) Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana and CPI(Marxist) district Secretary Sd. Hanif, came in a procession shouting slogans against the “undemocratic” Jagan Mohan Reddy government. They demanded immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the “black” G.O which had been in force during the British rule to quell the freedom struggle.

They burnt the copies of the “gag order” and accused the YSR Congress Party government of stifling the voice of opposition parties after allegedly losing the confidence of people.

The government should allow political parties to raise issues concerning people in a democratic manner by providing adequate security to prevent such mishaps instead of imposing a blanket ban on public meetings and rallies on all roads, including national and state highways, felt CPI(Marxist-Leninist) District Secretary Lalitha Kumari.