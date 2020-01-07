Left parties gear up for national strike in Anantapur

Five Communist parties on Tuesday gave a call to the people of Anantapur to come out on to the streets to support the nationwide strike being observed by all Left parties and Trade Unions against the alleged anti-workers’ policies being adopted by the Centre and the neglect of the country’s economy.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal, Communist Party of India district secretary D. Jagadeesh, CPI(ML) leader Peddanna, CPI-ML leader Tarimella Nagi Reddy in a statement asked people to oppose the policies that were taking away existing jobs and increasing unemployment, dividing the country on religious lines by bringing in CAA, NRC and NPR.

Massive protests would be organised at all mandal headquarters by the students, trade union leaders, farm labourers, political party workers opposing the slowdown in economy and reduction in allocation of budget for NREGS workers’ wage component. The agriculture sector was witnessing a downward trend and wherever there was good produce, the prices were so low that growers could not recover their input costs also, they observed,.

JNU violence

Communist parties unanimously blamed the BJP for instigating violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi allegedly through its student wing ABVP. “The incident displays the brutality of the government, backed by police,” they added. The police is directly under the control of Home Minister Amit Shah and he should be held responsible for all the violence, they demanded.