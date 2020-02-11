Left parties extend support to anti-CAA protests

The call for protest given by the Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika (Secular Constitution Protection Forum) has received support from the Left parties. A protest would be held near the Collectorate on Tuesday opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a press conference at the CPI(M) office here on Monday, party district secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy and CPI district secretary B. Giddaiah extended support to the protest.

They said that the BJP government was trying to divide the country based on religion on the one hand and giving away the country’s resources to corporate companies on the other.

The two Left leaders later criticised the budget as it did not mention anything about the special category status for the State, bifurcation promises, or a special package to backward regions.

They later announced that the Left parties would stage protests across the country from February 12 to 18, against the BJP government.