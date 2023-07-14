ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties extend support to AgriGold depositors’ Chalo Vijayawada agitation

July 14, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

CPI assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao said that the party would extend its support to the AgriGold Agents and Customers Welfare Association which had planned a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation in July-end.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the State government had failed to ensure justice for the victims even though the YSRCP had given many assurances prior to the 2019 elections.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, who is also the honorary president of the association, said that nearly ₹8,000 crore was owed to the depositors in the State. CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok said that many poor families were desperate to get back their hard-earned money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US