Left parties extend support to AgriGold depositors’ Chalo Vijayawada agitation

July 14, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

CPI assistant secretary Muppala Nageswara Rao said that the party would extend its support to the AgriGold Agents and Customers Welfare Association which had planned a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ agitation in July-end.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the State government had failed to ensure justice for the victims even though the YSRCP had given many assurances prior to the 2019 elections.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, who is also the honorary president of the association, said that nearly ₹8,000 crore was owed to the depositors in the State. CPI senior leader Bugata Ashok said that many poor families were desperate to get back their hard-earned money.