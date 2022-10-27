Communist Party of India team visiting a farm in Putlur village in Anantapur district to assess damage due to floods on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Prasad RVS

The Communist Party of India (CPI), on October 27 (Thursday), began a three-day tour of the Anantapur district for ground-level assessment of the damage done to houses and crops from the recent floods.

CPI district Secretary C. Jaffer and Committee member Narayana Swamy inspected a crop fields at Putlur village. He accused the State Government of not warning the people of the floods and said that the huge crop loss because of the government’s inability to warn people in time.

Mr. Jaffer said that all the tanks in the districts were full due to the copious rains over the last three months. He said that the incessant rains in during the recent floods led to the weakening of the embankments and inundation of several colonies including some areas in Anantapur city.

CPI found fault with the State Government’s assessment that only 13 out of the 31 mandals in the district were affected by the floods and that 24 villages were severely affected.

CPI demanded a re-survey of the damages and said it was surprising that the government found the crop loss to be across only 9,600 acres and the loss estimate was only ₹16.80 crore.

The left party said that the actual loss would be at least three times that of what the government has declared.

The party sought immediate release of water to 50,000 acres in Uravakonda Mandal from Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi, which was stopped after the pumps were damaged due lack of power supply.

“Since the State Irrigation Department needs to pay ₹2,300 core electricity bill to the distribution companies , the power supply has been stopped. The loss of crop will be across 3.5 lakh acres under the Handri Neeva if the government fails to settle the issue,” said Mr. Jaffer.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambupal demanded immediate disbursal of compensation to the 4,500 houses that sustained damage and the crops lost in many mandals.