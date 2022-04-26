Left parties demand rollback of fuel price hike

They picket Secretariats in Anantapur district

Leaders of Left parties taking out a rally in front of a Ward Secretariat in Anantapur on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

They picket Secretariats in Anantapur district

Ten Left parties on Monday picketed all the village and ward secretariats in Anantapur district seeking immediate rollback of the fuel prices, which adversely impacted the prices of essential commodities.

The CPI, CPI(M), AIYF, DYFI, Rythu Sangham, Ruthu Coolie Sangham, and other Left parties were part of this Statewide programme.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal went to the Putlur Secretariat and submitted a memorandum to the In-charge seeking lowering of power and RTC bus tariffs that were increased at the behest of the Central government.

“None is able to afford agriculture despite having groundwater, due to the increase in the fuel prices and power cuts,” Mr. Rambhupal said.

Communist Party of India State committee member D. Jagadeesh participated in the programme at Rapthadu Secretariat and the district secretary C. Jaffar participated in a rally in the city and held a dharna in front of a ward secretariat demanding rollback of the diesel and petrol prices, which had gone up by more than ₹30 a litre in the past four months.

They threatened to intensify the agitation in the days to come if the Centre and State governments failed to reduce the prices. Central Excise and State taxes were burdening people, Mr. Jagadeesh said.