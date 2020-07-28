Left parties demand better care for COVID-19 patients

The Left parties organised a demonstration in front of the main gate of the Government General Hospital here on Tuesday demanding immediate improvement in the conditions in the COVID Care Centres and better care in COVID Hospitals with proper oxygen and ventilator support.

Communist Party of India district deputy secretary Jaffer, Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal and CPIML (New Democracy) district secretary Indla Prabhakar Reddy said it was unfortunate that the State government was not taking proper care of COVID patients by shifting them to a proper facility immediately, which was resulting in the death of many.

They also expressed concern over the lack of proper oxygen support for many beds in the GGH here. “People are afraid to go to the COVID Care Centres as the amenities were below standard and they are worried that the poor sanitation conditions there will cause additional problems to them,” Mr. Rambhupal said.

On the other hand, the normal medical care in rural and semi-urban areas was totally affected and none of the private hospitals was functioning properly. The government should also extend help in conduct of the last rites of COVID patients, he added.