Left parties criticise YSRCP and TDP’s silence on SCS

Members of the CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) new democracy said that the BJP government has gone back on its promise of granting Special Category Status(SCS) for the State in the recent Budget. They also criticised the YSRCP and TDP for keeping mum on this matter.
The left parties protested outside the Collectorate on Monday and questioned as to why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national president and opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu are not asking for SCS and implementation of bifurcation promises.
“In the Budget, the Central government has not allocated any funds for the construction of the capital city, Polavaram Project and for developing backward regions,” CPI leader K. Ramanjaneyulu said.
The protesters later demanded that the State leaders take up these issues to the Central government and ensure that the State gets its fair share of funds.
