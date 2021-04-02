Andhra Pradesh

Left parties condemn raids on civil rights leaders

CPI(M) Greater Visakha City Committee and the party’s district committee on Thursday condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on the residences of civil rights leaders in Visakhapatnam and elsewhere in Andhra Pradesh.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao and district secretary K. Lokanadham noted that the raids conducted on the residences of civil rights leaders and advocates K. Padma and K.S. Chalam were “illegal”, and demanded an immediate halt to the raids. They alleged that false cases were being foisted against those questioning the policies of the Centre ever since the BJP came to power.

“The raids are being conducted by Central agencies without the prior approval of the concerned State government. This is against the federal spirit of the Constitution,” they said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 12:55:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/left-parties-condemn-raids-on-civil-rights-leaders/article34219173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY