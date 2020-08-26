Left parties condemn arrests of Amaravati farmers

VIJAYAWADA

26 August 2020 23:19 IST

The CPI and the (CPI(M) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Amaravati farmers who were urging the government to clear the dues. The Left parties demanded that they be released immediately.

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu said it was the duty of the government to pay the annuity as per the law. It, however foisted false cases on them, he said.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said farmers sacrificed 33,000 acres of land for the development of Capital, but the government did not pay the annuity as promised to them.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana assured CPI national secretary K. Narayana that the annuity would be paid, but had not kept his word. The government was trying to halt developmental works and shift the Capital and hence was harassing the farmers, he alleged.