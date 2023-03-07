HamberMenu
Left parties asks voters to vote for PDF candidates in MLC polls

March 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) have said that the voters for the MLC elections should teach a lesson to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).  The CPI and CPI(M) urged them to vote for PDF candidates in the MLC election.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the YSRCP was abusing power and wanted to win the MLC elections by hook or crook. Earlier, teachers alone used to play role in the MLC election and the Chief Ministers never used to interfere in the process. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, soon after coming to power, weakened all systems. The candidates were either threatened or lured to ensure unanimous elections in local body elections. Now, the YSRCP had set its eyes on the teachers and graduates MLC elections. Mr. Jagan was targeting to win those seats much against the spirit of the Constitution, they said, adding, “the officials have turned blind eye to irregularities in voters lists. There were 14 votes in a house at Tirupati. Why the officials have not taken any action?”

