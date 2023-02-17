Left parties accuse School Education Dept. official of misuse of power ahead of MLC election in Andhra Pradesh

February 17, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

District leaders of Left parties on Friday demanded the immediate relieving of School Education Regional Joint Director B. Pratap Reddy from his responsibilities, alleging that he was actively influencing the school managements and teachers by holding meetings in the city.

At midnight, there was commotion at a private guest house in the city with several student leaders opposing the presence of some private school owners along with Mr. Pratap Reddy and a YSRCP MLC candidate at the guest house.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal and Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary S. Jaffer at a joint press conference here on Friday demanded the Election Commission to immediately remove him from that post.

Mr. V. Rambhupal accused Mr. Pratap Reddy of acting as an agent of the ruling party. “In the presence of the YSRCP West Rayalaseema Teachers’ Constituency candidate M.V. Ramachandra Reddy at a private guest house, they called the teachers unions and private school owners and tried to lure them into their fold to support the the YSRCP candidate in the MLC elections,” he alleged.

The Left-wing leaders said that the student union leaders, who went to the guest house to voice their protest, were threatened with dire consequences and arrested by the police and taken to the Rapthadu police station after midnight. At the Rapthadu police station, Mr. Pratap Reddy allegedly threatened the police officer in front of everyone. All these happenings have been recorded in the CC TV footage of the police station,” they pointed out.

Mr. Pratap Reddy had accused the student union leaders of being drunk when they came to the guest house, while the students on the contrary accused Mr. Pratap Reddy of having been under the influence of alcohol and that he was unable to stand on his own at the police station, the Left leaders argued.

“They want to make a mockery of the democracy which acts completely in favour of the ruling party in the elections,” Mr. Rambhupal alleged.

