Left leaders seek compensation for failed chilli, sugarcane crops

Delegation meets Agriculture Minister, explains plight of farmers

Delegation meets Agriculture Minister, explains plight of farmers

Communist Party of India (CPI) East Godavari district secretary T. Madhu and other left party leaders on Monday appealed to Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu to provide compensation for the failed chilli and sugarcane crops in the State.

A delegation led by Mr. Madhu met Mr. Kannababu at his residence here and explained to him the plight of the farmers who suffered crop loss.

Mr. Madhu claimed that chilli in more than five lakh acres failed across the State. The delegation also complained that rice millers were dictating terms in paddy procurement at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras in the district.