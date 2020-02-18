Left leaders allege raw deal to Andhra Pradesh

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy has urged the YSRCP government to convene an all-party meeting to prevail upon the Centre to grant Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

At a protest staged by the Left parties deploring the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in the allocation of funds in the Union Budget, at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC here, on Monday, the CPI and CPI(M) leaders demanded release of funds for the Polavaram project, construction of Ramayapatnam Port and Kadapa Steel factory.

Mr. Murthy and CPI(M) city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said that the State government failed to get its share of funds.

Anantapur

The Telugu Desam and the YSRCP have cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh on the Special Category Status (SCS). They both have failed in fulfilling the promise of getting the SCS, allege the leaders of the Communist parties.

The Left parties organised a dharna in front of the District Collector’s office in Anantapur on Monday.

Call for Chalo Delhi

Meanwhile, the Andhra Intellectuals Forum in association with Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi and students organisations has given a call for ‘Chalo Delhi’ in April for putting pressure on the Centre to grant SCS to State, according to forum president Chalasani Srinivas.