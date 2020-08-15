Left activists take pledge to protect PSUs

SRIKAKULAM

15 August 2020 23:15 IST

The CPI and CPI(M) on Saturday said real freedom for people was possible only when the Union government protected the public sector in the country.

CPI and CPI(M) district secretaries Sanapala Narasimhulu and Bhaviri Kirshnamurthy respectively said public sector growth was the indicator of India’s development in the last seven decades and bulk sale of government properties to private companies would pose a danger to the nation in future.

Activists of the Left parties took a pledge at the Ambedkar statue here to protect the public sector undertakings (PSUs).

CITU Srikakulam city secretary T. Tirupati Rao said that lakhs of employees and workers had lost their livelihood due to the disinvestment policies of the government. He said that the privatisation of BSNL, Indian Railways, Air India and others would be a threat to the sovereignty of the country.

CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao said that the Indian economy was in a bad shape due to the policies of the Narendra Modi government.