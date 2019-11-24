LED streetlight complaintsto be resolved in 72 hours

The State government has put in place a new, transparent web-based 24x7 ‘Perfect Complaint Reporting Mechanism (PCRM)’ at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level to address the repair and maintenance issues pertaining to LED streetlights within 72 hours.

It is being taken care of by the village volunteers and village secretariats of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department (PR&RD), in coordination with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and A.P. State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (AP-SEEDCO).

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has advised the EESL to have better coordination with the department and respond to complaints pertaining to LED streetlights immediately, a statement said here on Sunday.

The officials told the Minister that the village secretaries would upload the complaints to a web portal after receiving information from the village volunteers. Each volunteer will look after around 50 electric poles and report to the secretary.

Quick response

The EESL and its maintenance agencies would receive complaints and resolve them within 72 hours. The village secretaries would send the feedback in the same portal after the issues are resolved.

The officials said that a special drive had been launched to cover all the districts in a phased manner.

PR&RD Commissioner M. Girija Shankar said requests were being received from panchayats for installation of LED lights.

The Minister asked the officials to submit a report on the uncovered habitations or villages for taking up 100% installation of lights. Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi issued the necessary instructions for the foolproof functioning of the PCRM.