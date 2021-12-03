LED glow in rural households soon

State planning to distribute 10 lakh bulbs at ₹10 each from December 14

The State government is planning to distribute 10 lakh LED bulbs to the households in the rural areas at a highly subsidised rate of ₹10 per bulb under the Gram Ujala programme from December 14 to February 15, 2022.

The programme is being taken up with the support of the Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a subsidiary of the Energy Efficiency Services Limited, coinciding with the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

In a communication to Energy Secretary N. Srikant, CESL MD & CEO Mahua Acharya said that distribution of the bulbs would begin on December 14 (National Energy Conservation Day).

Benefits

She said the LED bulbs would bring down the burden of electricity bills to some extent on the rural households and help in reducing the peak power demand substantially.

Ms. Acharya said Andhra Pradesh was one of the five States chosen for the implementation of the Gram Ujala programme. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Gujarat were the other States. The expenditure on distribution of the bulbs would be borne by the CESL. Consumers have to pay ₹10 per bulb.