Lectures, symposium mark second day of IASc meet at SRM University-AP

P. Sujatha Varma November 06, 2022 00:07 IST

On the second day of the 88 th annual meeting of the Indian Academy of Sciences (IASc) hosted at the SRM University-AP here on November 5 (Saturday), held a symposium on ‘Floods in the Anthropocene’, and a public lecture on ‘The Modern Life of an Ancient Language’ by Ananya Vajpayee from Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, New Delhi.

G. V. Anand from Dayanand Sagar University, Begaluru, chaired the morning session of talks given by fellows and associated. P. Vijay Kumar from IISc, Bengaluru delivered a talk on ‘The Novel (IZ4) spreading code design for NavIC’s LISPS signal.

Anil K. Tripathi from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, delivered the second lecture on the ‘Regulatory cascades of alternative sigma factors are involved in controlling rhizocompetence in a plant growth promoting rhizobacterium, Azospirillum brasilense’, while Atul Goel from CORI, Lucknow spoke on ‘Development of donor-acceptor-based fluoresent dyes for diagnostics and biomedical applications.’

More than 10,000 students from various schools and colleges participated in the Science and Technology exhibition conducted by the ISRO and the Department of Atomic Energy on the sidelines of the meeting, on the University campus.