Lecturers urged to focus on helping students build grip on subject

January 07, 2023 02:31 am | Updated January 06, 2023 11:31 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Visvesvaraya Technological University(VTU) former Vice-Chancellor K. Balaveera Reddy said the teaching staff in professional colleges should focus more on helping students build a grip on their subject so that they can score well in exams during placements.

Addressing the students and faculty at the ‘National Workshop on National Institute Ranking Framework’ organised at Sreenivasa Institute of Technology and Management Studies (SITAMS) in Chittoor on Friday, Mr. Balaveera Reddy stressed the need for putting in place good infrastructure in private engineering colleges.

The VTU former Vice-Chancellor said CEOs of big companies were graduates from private engineering colleges, and this proves the role played by private colleges in the technological field at the global level.

“Teaching, learning, research and performance practices, graduate outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, should be accorded top priority in the professional colleges,” he said.

SITAMS principal N. Venkatachalapathi informed the students that the National Institute Ranking Framework was set up to promote a well-defined ranking system for the higher educational institutions in the country.