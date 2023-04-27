Lecturer’s initiative documents over 130 folk tales from Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts

April 27, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

A government college lecturer is helping to preserve the great folklore of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts by collecting such tales from elders and publishing them as a book.

Badri Kurmarao, lecturer of economics at B.R. Ambedkar Gurukulum in Sabbavaram, has been encouraging school and college students to write down the folk tales that they had heard from their parents and grandparents. The book Pillalu Rasina Kalingaseema Kathalu is a compilation of 132 stories he thus collected, and it is slated for release during a function in Vizianagaram very soon.

“Stories told by grandparents are seldom written down. So, I thought that their publication would preserve them for posterity,” said Mr. Kurmarao, who has been studying folk literature and art for the past three decades. He said he had had the opportunity to listen to many interesting stories from his students while working as a schoolteacher in different parts of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam years ago.

He kept the phone numbers of such students and later made them contact their grandparents and collect more information on the stories, which have now found a place in his latest book.

Contributors

M. Neeraja, a Class 6 student from Saravakota of Srikakulam district wrote the story ‘Dammidi’ and and B. Sravankumar, a Class 8 student from Viginigiri of Jami mandal in Vizianagaram district contributed the tale ‘Lega Duda-Jala Kanyalu’, after collecting details from his grandfather B. Surinaidu.

A Class 7 student from Sariyapalli of Mandasa mandal in Srikakulam district wrote down the story ‘Upayam’ and K. Krishnaveni, a Class 6 student from Palavalasa of Nanidigama mandal of Srikakulam district, wrote down the story ‘Iddaru Pellalu’. Many other students from Rangoi and Nandigama in Srikakulam district and Kopperla in Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district have also contributed stories for the book.

Research materials

Mr. Kurmarao has turned his home at Dasannapeta inVizianagaram into a large library on folk literature and dance, much to the delight of researchers who visit him for study materials.

Mr. Kurmarao hails from Rangoi of Palasa mandal of Srikakulam district, which is known for many folk art forms such as Tappetagullu, Jamukula Katha, Kolatam, Chekkabhajana, Erukulapata, Dasarlu, Turpu Bhagavatam, Yakshaganam, Chenchupata and others. He is also the author of the book Kalingandhra Janapada Geyalu, which has received much appreciation from literary experts.

His works have earned him many awards, including Chandu Sahiti Puraskaram, Palle Tirupatirao Memorial Award, Kalanjali-Bhilai, Telugu Janapada Sahitya Parishad of Hyderabad, Samaikya Bharathi of Vijayawada and others. The then Collector Saurabh Gaur had felicitated him for his contributions in Kalingandhra literature.

Several literary personalities such as Mandali Buddha Prasad, Ayadheer Tirumala Rao, Murru Mutyalanaidu and K. Mutyam lauded his efforts to preserve folk literature and arts. “I established Gigudu Ramaramurthy Telugu Bhasha and Janapada Kalapeetham in Dasannapeta to offer data to researchers of folk culture and literature. I request the government to take steps to preserve folk literature and history,” said Mr. Kurmarao.