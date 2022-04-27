Lecturer suspended for ‘misbehaving’ with girl student

Parents thrash him for using unparliamentary language with her

A lecturer working on contract at the Government Junior College at Karveti Nagaram, 50 km from here, was beaten up by parents and relatives of an Intermediate second year student, for the former’s alleged misbehavior with her.

The college management had suspended the lecturer the same day. The incident which took place on Saturday came to light on Wednesday.

Circle-Inspector (Karveti Nagaram) S. Chandrasekhar told The Hindu that the lecturer, identified as Somayya (42), had allegedly used unparliamentary language with the girl, and reportedly took her photos on his mobile.

The girl immediately rushed home and informed her parents, who, along with relatives, reached the college and thrashed Somayya. “The college principal had informed us that the lecturer was placed under suspension. After further investigation, we will register a case,” the police officer said.