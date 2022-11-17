Lecturer attacked with sickle by husband on Government Arts College campus in Anantapur

November 17, 2022 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A commerce lecturer, Sumangali, 48, was attacked with a sickle (used for cutting tender coconut) allegedly by her husband Paresh, 50, at 9.45 a.m. on the Government Arts College campus on Thursday while she was on her way to the Commerce Block of the college from the entry gate.

Ms. Sumangali was immediately rushed to the Government General Hospital here, and her condition was said to be stable.

Married for 18 years, the couple reportedly had no children. They allegedly used to have regular fights over several personal issues, and had been stayed in separate houses for the past 15 months.

While Ms. Sumangali was walking into the college building, Paresh allegedly came from behind and attacked her on her neck.

Students immediately threw stones at Paresh in a bid to stop him from attacking the lecturer and tried to confine him to one corner of the college, but he went on arguing with them, and was heard on video clips saying that it was none of their business.

The college staff and students immediately informed the police, and Paresh was taken into custody, said III Town Circle Inspector K. Srinivasa Rao.

“The police have registered a case and are investigating,” he said.

While Ms. Sumangali, staying in Srinivasa Nagar, had come on transfer from Guntur more than a year ago, Paresh, who was into some priivate finance business, was residing in Navodaya Colony.

This was the second such incident on the campus. In 2012, a student had attacked another in the classroom in a bid to kill him.