Leaving TDP with a heavy heart, says Kesineni Nani’s daughter Swetha

January 08, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kesineni Swetha, who represents Ward 11 in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), resigned from her post of corporator on Monday, adding that she would also leave the party once her resignation is accepted.

Ms. Swetha’s decision comes in the wake of her father, TDP Vijayawada Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas, resigning from the party as well as from the post of MP due to his imminent replacement by another candidate for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Srinivas had won the Lok Sabha election twice from Vijayawada on a TDP ticket in 2014 and 2019.

Speaking to the media after submitting her resignation to Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Ms. Swetha said she could no longer stay on in the TDP which had ‘insulted’ her father, and added that her father would never hanker after money or positions of power.

“We were so far under the impression that the TDP high command was unaware of what was happening to us on the political front. Now that the high command has sent a clear message that we are no longer needed, there is no point in continuing within the party,” Ms. Swetha said.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my journey with TDP has come to an end. I thank @ncbn sir & @naralokesh anna for their mentorship. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Vijayawada for their love & support,” Ms. Swetha said in a post on ‘X’ later in the day, adding that she would continue to render public service.