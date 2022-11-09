Leather puppetry artistes in Andhra Pradesh want ‘common community name’ in official records

Despite included in the Backward Classes category, puppeteers have different names in different parts of the State in the records

Leather puppetry artistes with Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna at Ramachandrapuram in Konaseema district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The leather puppetry artistes have appealed to Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna to initiate measures to designate them with a ‘single’ caste name in the BC category.

In Andhra Pradesh folklore literature, leather puppetry performers and artisans of the puppets are known as ‘nomad’.

On November 9 (Wednesday), the leather puppetry artistes under the banner of the East Godavari District Tholu Bommalata Kalakarula Samaikhya (EGDTBKS) met Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and submitted a representation to designate their community under any one ‘Backward Class’.

“Prior to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, an initiative was launched by then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy to decide a common community name for the official record. However, it was halted due to various reasons,” said EGDTBKS president Anaparthi Edukondalu.

The puppetry artistes are issued caste certificate in the BC category. However, the names of castes are recorded as Chitrakar, Arya Katika, Budaga Jangam and Bondili in the different parts of the State.

“We want is a single caste name for all puppetry artistes for our identity and unity. It will also help us access the benefits from the State government,” said Thota Balakrishna, a puppeteer.

A group of performers Anaparthi Edukondalu, Anaparthi Bheemanna, Thota Balakrishna, Thota Narasimha Murthy, Anaparthi Trimurthulu, Thota Satyam and Thotha Chinna Sattibabu poured out their grievances to the Minister.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna assured the artistes that he would take their grievances to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy. “All measures have been taken to ensure benefits of government schemes for the leather puppetry artistes under the Backward Classes,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The Minister lauded the leather puppeteers for keeping the folk art form alive in the Godavari districts.