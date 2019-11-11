Learn from KCR how to protect Telugu: Pawan

The YSRCP leaders should take lessons from Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on how to safeguard Telugu language and culture, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said in a Tweet on Sunday.

“Had the YSRCP leadership understood the true wealth of Telugu language, they wouldn’t have come up with the preposterous policy of banning Telugu medium in government schools,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“The book titled Tholi Poddu, a compilation of works of eminent poets, was brought out by the Telangana Department of Language and Culture for the Telugu Mahasabhalu organised in Hyderabad in 2017,” the JSP president pointed out.

“The A.P. government’s decision made me look at Telugu books in my library with great admiration, love and care,” he added.

The JSP chief questioned as to what the A.P. Official Language Commission was doing when the government took the “ill-advised decision.”