Leads point to a conspiracy, says DGP

‘The police, in association with CID, are probing all angles in the Ramateertham case’

The leads obtained so far by the police probing the desecration of Lord Rama’s idol at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district point to a conspiracy, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said.

“We have observed a pattern, or a similarity with other such incidents. The police, in association with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), are investigating the case in all angles,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu here on Wednesday.

‘Suspects being questioned’

“We are questioning a few suspects in the case. The miscreants have not targeted the main temple at Ramateertham, which has about 16 CCTVs. They have damaged the idol of Lord Sri Rama in a small temple located on the hilltop, where there is no proper surveillance,” Mr. Sawang said.

“The temple management, in fact, has procured 16 more CCTVs and other electrical equipment needed for beefing up security at the small temple. But the miscreants have struck before the gadgets are fixed. This is raising many doubts,” he added.

“The police are investigating whether the suspects have any connection with other such incidents, whether they spoke with the accused in similar incidents, the role of local residents, whether they have any political background, or whether any organised gang is operating in the State to create a law and order problem,” the DGP said.

Security audit

The police have done a security audit of 50,000 temples in the last few months and efforts are being made to provide CCTVs at all the temples in the State.

“Instructions have been given to review security at all the places of worship from time to time,” Mr. Sawang said.

Asked whether there was any political conspiracy, or whether any party was behind the attacks, the DGP said, “The police are verifying the call data of the suspects picked up in the cases.”

“Activists of various organisations and political parties can stage a protest in a peaceful manner without causing any inconvenience to the people. The police will not keep quiet if any person tries to create law and order problem, or disturb peace at the temples. The police will not allow any rallies or processions at the places of worship as there are chances of violence,” Mr. Sawang said.