Leading a pitiable life, say farmers at hearing

Farmers living in villages close to the Kalyanapulova reservoir poured out their woes at a public hearing organised by various people’s organisations at Visakha Public Library on Saturday.

The farmers demanded the immediate scrapping of the mining lease in Pottimetta and Somalamma hills adjoining the villages, stating that mining activity was adversely affecting agriculture and groundwater.

Pangi Vasanath Kumar, a farmer from Ajaypuram village, said that the mining operations were taking place barely 250 m from their village, but officials have mentioned in their report that the mining area was over 1 km away.

Rajubabu, another farmer from Cheemalapadu village, said that the mining lease was violating the riparian rights of the farmers.

‘Against norms’

Former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma said that the mining leases were issued against norms and demanded immediate cancellation of the mining licences. The lease is also adversely affecting the dam, he said.

‘Plantations damaged’

Social activist K. Sajaya said that she was appalled by the destruction of cashew plantations due to the mining and the pitiable condition of the women who have to fetch drinking water from long distances.

R. Dileep Reddy, former Information Commissioner, said that mining in Kalyanapulova dam catchment area is against the basic human rights of the adivasis.

Yogesh Tandava, advocate, Andhra Pradesh High Court, A.B.S.V. Ranga Rao, former professor from the Social Work Department, AU, Dr. Katyayani Vidmahea and K.N. Malleswari from Prajaswamya Rachayitural Vedika, P.S. Ajay Kumar and B. Chakradhar from Save Kalyanapulova Movement, spoke at the hearing.