Leaders who made hate speeches will be booked: DGP

Police to take legal opinion after observing video footages

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said the police are planning to register cases against those who make hate speeches and are trying to create communal disharmony in the State.

He said the statements of some leaders were “very provocative” and were trying to create insecurity and panic among a section of the people.

“We are observing the video footages of the speeches made by some public representatives, and the officers are taking legal opinion in this regard. Cases will be booked against those who are instigating the people, and the matter is under discussion with the government,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Expressing concern over the comments and allegations levelled against him and some officers by some political leaders, the DGP said it was very unfortunate that he was being targeted personally.

“I am an IPS officer allotted to AP Cadre by the Government of India. I served for 34 years in Andhra Pradesh and am still striving for the development of the State. It is not right to comment on my nativity and about my family. This is the first time I am facing this situation in my service,” Mr. Sawang said.

“We observed that some public representatives are making gross and baseless allegations against the investigation officers and senior officers without any evidence, just to demoralise and disturb them. Police will take stern action against those who are trying to disturb peace by making religious speeches,” he said.