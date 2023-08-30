ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders spread the message of brotherly love on Raksha Bandhan

August 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Rishitha Reddy, wife of TDP leader Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, ties rakhis to the policemen who were keeping her husband under house arrest and takes everyone by surprise

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Rishitha Reddy tying rakhi to a policeman who was keeping her husband under house arrest at Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an interesting display of the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, TDP Srikalahasthi constituency in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s wife Rishitha Reddy tied ‘rakhi’ to the policemen who were at their residence. The police put her husband under house arrest, as were many other TDP leaders, allegedly to thwart the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest programme planned by the party. She offered the police the traditional ‘haarati’, taking everyone by surprise.

Meanwhile, the Union government projecting the ₹200 price slash of gas cylinders as a Raksha Bandhan gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women of India, the BJP women’s wing wasted no time in celebrating the occasion.

BJP cadres felicitate a delivery man after he delivers a cooking gas cylinder at a house in Tirupati on Wednesday, celebrating the slashing of the cylinder prices by 200 by the Union government as a Raksha Bandhan gift to women in the country. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Tirupati, the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, led by district general secretary K. Kavitha, tied a ‘rakhi’ to a gas cylinder delivery agent who supplied a refill cylinder to a woman’s doorstep. The leaders wished that the ‘special gift from Narendra Modi to all his “sisters in the country” be remembered by everyone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, women of the Brahmakumaris order tied a rakhi to TTD Chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at this residence and expressed their wish that he would strive for the welfare of “all his sisters”.

Tirupati district Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy blessed the students who tied rakhi to him on the auspicious occasion. He offered them sweets and wished them a bright future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US