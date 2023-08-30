Leaders spread the message of brotherly love on Raksha Bandhan

August 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

In an interesting display of the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, TDP Srikalahasthi constituency in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s wife Rishitha Reddy tied ‘rakhi’ to the policemen who were at their residence. The police put her husband under house arrest, as were many other TDP leaders, allegedly to thwart the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest programme planned by the party. She offered the police the traditional ‘haarati’, taking everyone by surprise.

Meanwhile, the Union government projecting the ₹200 price slash of gas cylinders as a Raksha Bandhan gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women of India, the BJP women’s wing wasted no time in celebrating the occasion.

In Tirupati, the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, led by district general secretary K. Kavitha, tied a ‘rakhi’ to a gas cylinder delivery agent who supplied a refill cylinder to a woman’s doorstep. The leaders wished that the ‘special gift from Narendra Modi to all his “sisters in the country” be remembered by everyone.

Meanwhile, women of the Brahmakumaris order tied a rakhi to TTD Chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at this residence and expressed their wish that he would strive for the welfare of “all his sisters”.

Tirupati district Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy blessed the students who tied rakhi to him on the auspicious occasion. He offered them sweets and wished them a bright future.

