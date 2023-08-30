HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders spread the message of brotherly love on Raksha Bandhan

Rishitha Reddy, wife of TDP leader Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, ties rakhis to the policemen who were keeping her husband under house arrest and takes everyone by surprise

August 30, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Rishitha Reddy tying rakhi to a policeman who was keeping her husband under house arrest at Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district on Wednesday.

Rishitha Reddy tying rakhi to a policeman who was keeping her husband under house arrest at Srikalahasti town of Tirupati district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In an interesting display of the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, TDP Srikalahasthi constituency in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy’s wife Rishitha Reddy tied ‘rakhi’ to the policemen who were at their residence. The police put her husband under house arrest, as were many other TDP leaders, allegedly to thwart the ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest programme planned by the party. She offered the police the traditional ‘haarati’, taking everyone by surprise.

Meanwhile, the Union government projecting the ₹200 price slash of gas cylinders as a Raksha Bandhan gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the women of India, the BJP women’s wing wasted no time in celebrating the occasion.

BJP cadres felicitate a delivery man after he delivers a cooking gas cylinder at a house in Tirupati on Wednesday, celebrating the slashing of the cylinder prices by 200 by the Union government as a Raksha Bandhan gift to women in the country.

BJP cadres felicitate a delivery man after he delivers a cooking gas cylinder at a house in Tirupati on Wednesday, celebrating the slashing of the cylinder prices by 200 by the Union government as a Raksha Bandhan gift to women in the country. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Tirupati, the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders, led by district general secretary K. Kavitha, tied a ‘rakhi’ to a gas cylinder delivery agent who supplied a refill cylinder to a woman’s doorstep. The leaders wished that the ‘special gift from Narendra Modi to all his “sisters in the country” be remembered by everyone.

Meanwhile, women of the Brahmakumaris order tied a rakhi to TTD Chairman and Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at this residence and expressed their wish that he would strive for the welfare of “all his sisters”.

Tirupati district Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy blessed the students who tied rakhi to him on the auspicious occasion. He offered them sweets and wished them a bright future.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.