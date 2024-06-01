Leaders sound confident of their parties winning elections in Andhra Pradesh

Further fuelling the growing anxiety among the people of the State as to which party will come to power, leaders of different political parties are now deeply engaged in blowing their own trumpets of victory.

While Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has exuded confidence that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will emerge victorious for the second time, senior TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu sounds confident that the electoral results will be in his party’s favour and N. Chandrababu Naidu is all set to take oath as the new Chief Minister.

Both the leaders were here for darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday, and spoke separately to the media.

While Mr. Reddy termed YSRCP’s rule as a “golden period” in which people, cutting across all sections were happy, Mr. Patrudu criticised the government for failing on all fronts, and said that TDP alone was the hope for the people.

Interestingly, Telangana Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who was also here, said it was for the first time that the pulse of the people of Andhra Pradesh was not clearly felt.

Whether they again voted for the ruling YSRCP or had opted for a change would be known only on June 4, he said.

“The picture in Telangana is clear owing to a keen contest between the Congress and the BJP, and the total failure of BRS, which has been confined to a distant third place. The seats may get divided equally between the Congress and the BJP, but the former is likely to have the edge with a couple of more seats,” he observed.

Though it was initially thought that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would sweep to power, the INDIA bloc had given a tough fight during the latter stages and dampened their spirits, he observed.

