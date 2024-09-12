ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders recall their association with Sitaram Yechury following his demise

Published - September 12, 2024 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Cutting across the party lines, leaders of all political parties expressed grief over the demise of CPI(M) national leader Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi on Thursday. Former Minister and Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan said that Sitaram Yechury had sacrificed his life for the downtrodden sections and made governments frame policies that benefitted them.

In a press release, he said that Mr. Yechury had worked hard to stop the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh when the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had proposed it. Mr. Murali said that he had personally met Mr. Yechury on several occasions during his time in the Congress party. CPI(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao, CPI(M) senior leader Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and others said that the nation had lost a great leader.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

