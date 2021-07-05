Leaders of Left parties, tribal bodies put under house arrest in East Godavari

Bid to take part in deeksha against ‘delay’ in settlement of Polavaram R&R package foiled

The police on Monday put many leaders of the Left parties and adivasi associations under house arrest in East Godavari district, preventing them from participating in an all-party deeksha, seeking settlement of the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for the Polavaram project evacuees.

The CPI, CPI(M), and adivasi associations planned the deekha in Vijayawada on Monday. They demanded that the R&R package was settled before the Godavari floods submerged the habitations.

According to the State government, less than 29% of the R&R package was settled by the June-end. “We planned to leave for Vijayawada to take part in the deeksha on Sunday night, but were put under house arrest. Members of many adivasi associations and the cadres of the Left parties in Ramachandrapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Samarlakota, and Rampachodavaram were put under house arrest,” a release quoted CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu as saying.

Those under house arrest launched the deeksha from their respective residences on Monday morning, extending solidarity to the cause.

“We will intensify the protest against the delay in settling the R&R package,” said Mr. Madhu.