Leaders of all parties eagerly waiting for the candidates’ list

Political activity was almost subdued, both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts for the last couple of weeks, thanks to inordinate delay in finalising candidates for MP seats and a majority of Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, March first week had witnessed unprecedented political activity with rallies, street corner gatherings, public meetings and an early finalisation of candidates for almost all seats. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who represented Vizianagaram Parliament seat between 2014 and 2019, initiated the campaign in the first week of March 2019, with the confirmation of his candidature for MP seat.

However, uncertainty prevails this time with the delay in announcement of candidature for MP seat, thanks to TDP’s latest seat sharing talks with BJP. TDP, which announced its first list of candidates for Assembly seats, has not revealed the names of MP candidates’ so far.

TDP announced MLA candidates only for Vizianagaram (Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju) and Gajapathinagaram (Kondapalli Srinivas) and Rajam (Kondru Muralimohan). Compared to other parties, they got an opportunity to continue their campaign swiftly in their respective constituencies. Probable candidates and aspirants of other constituencies are eagerly waiting for the announcement of second and third lists’.

YSRCP leaders are also facing a similar situation as the party high command is yet to finalise the candidates’ list. Sitting MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, who has been hopeful of getting the ticket, is eagerly waiting for the decision of the high command. The party indicated that it would finalise the list after seeing the names of candidates of opposition parties.

YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy was assigned to identify strong candidates for all 34 constituencies of North Andhra region. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy may give his nod for the list in a week’s time.