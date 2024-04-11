ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders make a beeline for Idgah grounds for Ramzan prayers

April 11, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NELLORE

Leaders from across the political spectrum vie to make their presence felt at Idgah grounds on Thursday

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Atmakur YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy participates in Ramzan prayers along with Muslim members in Atmakur town on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the general elections are approaching, leaders from across the political spectrum vied to make their presence felt at Idgah grounds on Thursday by participating in Ramzan prayers with the Muslim community.

ADVERTISEMENT

YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy joined the community in the special prayers held at Atmakur municipal town and called it a great privilege to participate in the ‘Dua’.

TDP alliance Nellore LS candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy participated in Ramzan prayers at Barashaheed Dargah along with Nellore city and Nellore rural candidates P. Narayana and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Similarly, Kovur Assembly candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy prayed at Kodavalur Dargah and also at Kasimpalem Pedda Masjid in Buchireddypalem, where she hailed the festival as having bridged the gap between haves and havenots.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alliance candidate for the Udayagiri Assembly segment Kakarla Suresh participated in prayers at Udayagiri Idgah and sought the grace of Allah to be showered on all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US