Leaders make a beeline for Idgah grounds for Ramzan prayers

April 11, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NELLORE

As the general elections are approaching, leaders from across the political spectrum vied to make their presence felt at Idgah grounds on Thursday by participating in Ramzan prayers with the Muslim community.

YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy joined the community in the special prayers held at Atmakur municipal town and called it a great privilege to participate in the ‘Dua’.

TDP alliance Nellore LS candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy participated in Ramzan prayers at Barashaheed Dargah along with Nellore city and Nellore rural candidates P. Narayana and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Similarly, Kovur Assembly candidate Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy prayed at Kodavalur Dargah and also at Kasimpalem Pedda Masjid in Buchireddypalem, where she hailed the festival as having bridged the gap between haves and havenots.

Alliance candidate for the Udayagiri Assembly segment Kakarla Suresh participated in prayers at Udayagiri Idgah and sought the grace of Allah to be showered on all.

