Leaders hail resolution against privatisation of VSP

The resolution adopted unanimously in the State Assembly on Thursday, opposing the proposal of the Union Government to privatise the public sector Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), had come in for appreciation from political parties and trade unions.

Though the Centre had initiated measures for privatisation of the VSP, the YSRCP government had been making efforts to prevent it, said MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken up the issue with the Centre on a number of occasions in the past, he added.

Fulfilling the promise made to the trade union leaders, the resolution was passed, and this reflected the commitment of the government to save the steel plant, Mr. Satyanarayana said.

B. Ganga Rao, CPI(M) corporator, hailed the government for adopting the resolution.

He also opposed the proposal of the government to mobilise funds by listing the VSP in the stock exchange as it would pave the way for privatisation of the plant. The government should drop the proposal, he said.

The CPI(M) leader also asked the BJP-led government at the Centre to do a rethink on its decision to privatise VSP.

In a separate statement, party district committee secretary K. Lokandham also hailed the resolution against privatisation of VSP. CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy too welcomed it. INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar also lauded the government for adopting the resolution.