Leaders from Andhra Pradesh condole demise of Sitaram Yechury

The demise of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on September 12 (Thursday) brought shock and gloom to Andhra Pradesh from where the veteran leader hailed.

A native of Kakinada, Sitaram Yechury had close connection with the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Paying glowing tributes to the late comrade, CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said he spent his childhood and a part of his education in Hyderabad. He was also in Vijayawada for some time. He would often visit Kakinada to meet his mother and other relatives, he recalled.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao recounted that Sitaram Yechury visited Andhra Pradesh frequently to attend seminars, conferences and other events. In May 2024, he was in Vijayawada for three days to be part of a series of meetings.

A statement issued by the party’s Central Committee said Sitaram Yechury was an outstanding leader of the Left movement and a well-known Marxist ideologue. He had joined the student movement in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 1974 and became a leader of the Student Federation of India (SFI).

“The Polit Bureau pays respectful homage to our beloved colleague and dips the red banner in his memory. We call upon all party ranks to unite and work harder to advance the struggle for an exploitation-free society. This is the best tribute that can be paid to him,” said the statement.

Tributes poured in for Sitaram Yechury soon after the news of his demise broke out.

Taking to the social media, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer expressed profound grief and sadness on the passing of Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi.

Taking to X, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “Deeply saddened by veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri ji’s passing. He was a stalwart who rose from the ranks to become one of the most respected voices in Indian politics.” The veteran leader was known for his intellectual take on issues, and connection with the people at the grassroot level, he added.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the news came as a shock. “I was hopeful that he would recover and return from the hospital hale and hearty,” he said.

‘Respectful parliamentarian’

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered his heartfelt condolences, saying that Sitaram Yechury would be remembered as a great leader and a respectful parliamentarian.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila expressed shock and conveyed her deepest sympathy to the bereaved family members. “His death is a great loss to INDIA bloc at the national-level,” she said.

