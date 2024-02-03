Leaders congratulate Advani on being chosen for award of Bharat Ratna

February 03, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has congratulated veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani on being chosen for the award of Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

In a social media post, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Advani “is a distinguished leader who made exemplary hard work in his long political career and is devoted to the nation.”

Further, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Advani, who had served as the Deputy Prime Minister, made exceptional contributions to the country.

Recalling his association with Mr. Advani, Mr. Naidu said that his genuine warmth and affable nature leaves a lasting impression on everyone.

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said in her congratulatory message that Mr. Advani “is a stalwart in Indian politics, whose contribution to India’s growth and advancement has been monumental.”

“He is respected across the country for his intellect and vision, and his role in the growth of the BJP has been incredible,” she said.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan said that Mr. Advani carved a niche for himself in Indian politics, and that he had been an inspiration for many leaders.

“The very mention of Mr. Advani’s name brings to one’s mind the historic Rath Yatra taken out by him for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he said.

The Rath Yatra was a major twist in national politics, the JSP leader observed. Mr. Advani had rendered invaluable services to the nation as Deputy Prime Minister and in various other capacities, Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.

