Leaders, aides of political parties told to maintain peace on counting day

Kakinada SP S. Sateesh on Wednesday appealed to the leaders of all the political parties and their aides to cooperate with the police to maintain peace on June 4.

In a meeting held with the political party representatives and their supporters, Mr. Sateesh said, “The cases registered under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the general election which is in force will be treated seriously and monitored by the Election Commission. We appeal to the public to maintain peace and not to resort to any violence.”

The SP also said that Section 30 and Section 44 will be in force on June 4 and any attempt to disrupt the peace would be countered seriously.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.