year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Leaders, aides of political parties told to maintain peace on counting day

Updated - May 22, 2024 06:35 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 06:34 pm IST - KAKINADA

Kakinada SP S. Sateesh on Wednesday appealed to the leaders of all the political parties and their aides to cooperate with the police to maintain peace on June 4. 

In a meeting held with the political party representatives and their supporters, Mr. Sateesh said, “The cases registered under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of the general election which is in force will be treated seriously and monitored by the Election Commission. We appeal to the public to maintain peace and not to resort to any violence.”

The SP also said that Section 30 and Section 44 will be in force on June 4 and any attempt to disrupt the peace would be countered seriously.


